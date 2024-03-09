The United States government, through the U.S. Embassy’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), sponsored the participation of eight Filipino delegates to the “INL Regional Women in Law Enforcement Training” held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from February 26 to March 1.

Representatives from various Philippine agencies, including the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Corrections, and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, joined counterparts from Cambodia, Indonesia, and Thailand at the training.

The event, facilitated by experts from the U.S. Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, aimed to enhance the recruitment, retention, and promotion of women in the law enforcement sector.

Covering essential topics such as leadership, emotional intelligence, change management, and project management, the training emphasized the importance of empowering women in law enforcement. It concluded with the development of a project charter for each participating country, outlining identified gaps and opportunities to improve the status of women within law enforcement organizations.

U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson expressed the embassy’s commitment to fostering a future where women in law enforcement and all sectors are celebrated, respected, and empowered.

“As we celebrate Women’s Month, it is only fitting that we take this opportunity to shine a spotlight on your remarkable achievements and contributions,” Carlson said.

“The U.S. Embassy looks forward to continued collaboration in building a future where women in law enforcement, and all sectors, are celebrated, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential,” she added

“The INL Regional Women in Law Enforcement Training Workshop provided an opportunity for women in the law enforcement sector to promote women empowerment, gender equality, and inclusion,” P/Col Nieves Dela Peña of the Philippine National Police said.

The event not only strengthened collaboration and support among women in the field but also facilitated the exchange of knowledge and best practices, aiding in the development of strategic plans for respective countries and organizations.