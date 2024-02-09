The U.S. government remains committed to enhancing learning in the Philippines through its various educational and upskilling programs, as well as the network of university-based American Corners it established to promote intellectual growth, constructive discourse, and engagement rooted in civic values.

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson, told the media during her second visit to Palawan that these efforts, exemplified by opportunities offered through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and by the presence of such a corner at Palawan State University (PSU), reinforce a sustained endeavor to cultivate an environment conducive to intellectual growth and democratic discourse.

PSU, a leading educational institution in the province, has a three-year partnership with the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines for the American Corner (AC) program. Its rural campuses have access to online research tools, effectively extending educational resources to remote areas.

However, Ambassador Carlson said the opportunities provided by the corner depends on reliable internet connectivity, and it is what they are working on.

“We are already everywhere throughout the province. That relies, of course, on good connectivity. And that’s another thing I already mentioned we are working on together—improving connectivity through our Better Access and Connectivity (BEACON) Program through USAID,” she said.

BEACON is a five-year $33-million dollar project that was initiated to promote an “open, secure, reliable, and interoperable internet access and connectivity in the country.

During her visit to the main campus on February 6, she was pleased to hear from its president, Dr. Ramon Docto, about the importance of connecting with the community beyond the university’s immediate vicinity.

“I was really pleased to hear the university talked about the importance of connecting with the community. We had an Academy for Women Entrepreneurs meeting held in the American Corner—others do have access through those resources through collaboration with the university,” she expressed.

She pointed out that USAID has numerous educational initiatives and collaborates with the private sector on upskilling programs to enhance the nation’s human capital, thereby contributing to economic expansion.

She referenced President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s statement that “national security cannot be separated from economic growth” to underscore this point.

“It’s not just what’s in the educational system up until now, but it’s looking at what skills are needed for the future. In some cases, retraining those who may be very well-educated in one field but need to be able to shift focus,” she said.

“So, we have a lot of different programs and we will continue to work with the Philippines in those areas,” Carlson added.

The American Corner at PSU was launched in June 2021, aiming to offer the province a diverse array of resources, programs, and opportunities.

Situated within the main campus library, it provides free access to a wealth of information resources and dynamic programming covering various subjects such as U.S. culture and society, education, women’s empowerment, civic engagement, innovation, science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics (STEAM), entrepreneurship, and more.