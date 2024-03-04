The U.S. Trade Development Agency (USTDA) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) have entered into a grant agreement to fund a ₱55-million ($980,000) feasibility study aimed at enhancing the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) vessel traffic management system (VTMS).

Announced on March 1 by the U.S. government, the initiative seeks to bolster maritime safety and efficiency by preventing vessel collisions, responding to environmental incidents, and streamlining port operations, ultimately reducing wait times and voyage costs for ships.

Similar to air traffic control, VTMS provides active monitoring and navigational information for maritime vessels, particularly in congested ports and waterways.

USTDA’s study will evaluate the performance of the PCG’s existing VTMS in the Cebu Strait, assess the potential implementation of the system at up to ten additional locations across the country, and create detailed implementation plans.

“The USTDA grant will provide the DOTr and PCG with the necessary technical expertise and cutting-edge U.S. solutions to implement the project,” U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said at the ceremonial grant agreement signing held at the DOTr Central Office in Mandaluyong City.

“This project will help protect marine ecosystems while improving maritime trade and commerce—two equally important and mutually reinforcing lines of effort to help improve Philippine lives and livelihoods,” she added.

DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, on the other hand, said the VTMS will promote efficient movement of people and goods through the Philippines’ island water corridors.

“It will be a key step that will empower the PCG to level up their maritime security and marine environment protection capabilities. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with the USTDA and the U.S. Embassy as we see the full potential of this system,” he said.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced this initiative during her visit to the Philippines in November 2022.

USTDA Director Enoh T. Ebong said in a statement that “the VTMS technology will improve trade, protect the environment, and save lives in the Philippines.”

“USTDA is pleased to partner with the DOTr to expand opportunities for high-quality U.S. infrastructure solutions to benefit the Philippines’ overall maritime safety,” said Ebong.