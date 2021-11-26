The United States government has established a five-year, P800 million ($16 million) grant facility to assist civil society organizations in the Philippines in implementing biodiversity conservation, wildlife protection, natural resource management, and local climate actions through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The environmental conservation fund will be launched through the new Investing in Sustainability and Partnerships for Inclusive Growth and Regenerative Ecosystems (INSPIRE) project, according to a statement the U.S. Embassy in Manila released Friday.

By assisting civil society groups in advocating for and engaging in effective natural resource governance, the project will enhance natural resource conservation, ecosystem, and community resilience.

The initiative will also assist local communities in better managing natural resources and mitigating the effects of climate change by providing assistance to media groups covering major natural resource governance problems.

- Advertisement -

“As advocates for better governance and partners of the public sector, civil society plays an important role in protecting the environment and addressing climate change,” USAID Philippines Acting Mission Director Sean Callahan said in the statement.

“Through the INSPIRE project, USAID is pleased to support the Philippines’ efforts to conserve the country’s rich biodiversity and mitigate the impacts of climate change while making sure that the environment continues to benefit many Filipinos whose incomes depend upon these natural resources,” he added.

USAID will work closely with the Philippine government and other relevant stakeholders to implement the INSPIRE project.

The United States government has been a key development champion in the Philippines for six decades, working with individuals, communities, and the government to improve everyday lives.

Since 2008, USAID has provided more than $157 million to support the Philippine government in conserving the country’s biodiversity and protecting its landscapes and seascapes.