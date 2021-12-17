In support of the recently concluded Summit for Democracy, the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines and U.S.-based implementing partner Cultural Vistas launched on December 15 a call for applications for the 2022 Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Regional Workshop: Guardians of Good Governance.

This workshop will be held in Manila from July 6-10, 2022 and is open to Southeast Asian leaders, ages 18-35, who work on issues related to civic engagement, transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The 2022 YSEALI Guardians of Good Governance workshop will train youth leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries and Timor Leste on innovating civic education initiatives to promote good governance and strengthen democracy in their communities, countries, and the region.

Participants will take part in online learning activities on civic education theory, lifelong learning, and digital engagement strategies before gathering in Manila for a four-day in-person workshop in July 2022. As a follow-on, they will implement initiatives in their own countries, applying lessons learned from the workshop.

Interested young leaders can apply for the workshop on or before January 24, 2022, at bit.ly/YSEALIPH.

Since its launch in 2013, YSEALI has provided capacity-building programs and funding support for youth initiatives promoting civic engagement and good governance. YSEALI develops the capabilities of Southeast Asian youth on civic engagement, environmental and natural resource management, education, and economic development through a variety of programs, including U.S. educational and cultural exchanges, regional exchanges, and seed funding.

For more information about YSEALI, visit https://yseali.state.gov.