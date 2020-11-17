U.S. Embassy celebrates ‘International Education Week’

During this IEW, it marks a year of significant achievements in strengthening U.S.-Philippine higher education cooperation through expanded university linkages and student mobility.

Every November, the United States celebrates International Education Week (IEW) to promote greater student exchange and academic collaboration.

The U.S. Embassy said in a press release Tuesday that at the core of their successful education cooperation is the Joint Statement on Higher Education Collaboration signed at the 2019 U.S.-Philippine Bilateral Strategic Dialogue. The Joint Statement enabled a new U.S. Embassy and Commission on Higher Education working group, year-long action plan, and multi-series “Pathways to Opportunity” speaker program promoting the internationalization of Philippine universities. More than 200 Philippine universities have joined Pathways events.

“The U.S. and the Philippines are dedicated to strengthening higher education linkages and student exchange, even as we confront new and unprecedented challenges. Recent data released by the International Institute of Education showed a 2.2 percent increase in Filipino graduate students studying in the United States, the fourth consecutive year of growth for this demographic,” it said in the statement.

In celebration of IEW 2020, EducationUSA Philippines, the U.S. government’s free educational advising service is hosting a series of programs designed to promote international education and guide students through the process of applying to U.S. universities.

The programming kicked off on Monday, November 16, with a Facebook Live program underscoring the value of a liberal arts education.

On Tuesday evening November 17, EducationUSA will host an Application Clinic for grade 12 students.

On Thursday evening November 19, EducationUSA will host a virtual Alumni Fair where Filipino alumni from 15 top U.S. universities will share perspectives and advice about their student experiences.

The week will close on Friday, November 20, when EducationUSA partners with American Spaces Philippines to launch a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on “Applying to U.S. Universities.” EducationUSA will also host an application drive for graduate students.

Students can also participate in an EducationUSA essay contest this week on the value of international education for an opportunity to win an iPad.

Information on how to join all these events can be found at the registration links shown in the graphic above, or at the EducationUSA Philippines page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/educationusa.philippines.

EducationUSA provides free advising services to prospective international students in more than 170 countries, and offers student resources and tools to navigate the Five Steps to U.S. Study: researching schools, identifying financing, completing the application, obtaining a student visa, and preparing for departure.

There are more than 4,500 accredited higher education institutions in the United States, and an EducationUSA adviser can help students define their priorities in order to narrow their options and plan their college careers. EducationUSA does not offer scholarships, but can assist students in identifying scholarship and financial assistance opportunities.

You can also find more information about EducationUSA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/educationusa.philippines, on Instagram at @educationusa.philippines, and on Twitter at @EducationUSA_PH.