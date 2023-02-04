The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines invites 11th graders to participate in the 2023 U.S. Embassy College Prep Program, a personalized mentoring and support initiative for young Filipinos interested in applying to colleges and universities in the United States.

The College Prep Program provides prospective students with extensive advising and resources, including an in-person summer application boot camp, training for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and American College Test (ACT), and assistance with selecting college programs and scholarships.

This 18-month virtual program is open to Filipino senior high school students with excellent grades, active participation in extracurricular activities, leadership potential, and an annual family income of less than P1.25 million.

Interested participants must submit their application on or before February 10, 2023 through the following link: https://educationusaph.org/CollegePrepProgram-Application.

2022 College Prep Program student Carl Audric Guia shows his full scholarship offer from the University of Notre Dame.

The U.S. Embassy College Prep Program was launched in 2022 with a cohort of 11 students. To date, two out of the 11 students have received full scholarships to their top college choice while others have been accepted to American colleges under partial scholarships.

Among them is scholar Carl Audric Guia, who recently received admission and a full tuition scholarship to his top-choice school, the University of Notre Dame.

“I started to take an interest in studying in the United States when I was in the 10th grade, but as a public high school student, I did not have a lot of opportunities to become familiar with the application process,” Guia said. “The College Prep Program came at the right time—I met hands-on advisers who helped me choose best-fit colleges, prepare for standardized tests, edit essays, and much more.”

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 430 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students worldwide, offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about educational opportunities at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States. EducationUSA also provides services to the U.S. higher education community to help institutional leaders meet their recruitment and campus internationalization goals.

Follow EducationUSA Philippines on Facebook to learn more about upcoming events and U.S. college information: https://www.facebook.com/educationusa.philippines.

