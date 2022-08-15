- Advertisement by Google -

The US Embassy Civil Affairs Team (CAT) donated disaster relief tents and medical equipment worth P1.6 million ($30,000) on August 12 to enhance local humanitarian aid and disaster relief readiness in Palawan.

The Information Office of the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines said Monday that the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and U.S. sailors from the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) assisted in the delivery of the tents and supplies.

They handed it over to the Palawan provincial government at a ceremony in Puerto Princesa City attended by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates and U.S. Embassy Acting Public Affairs Officer Nina Lewis.

The USNS Mercy has been moored in the Philippines since July 27 to take part in Pacific Partnership 2022, the Indo-biggest Pacific’s annual multinational humanitarian aid and disaster preparation exercise.

- Advertisement -

Cpt. Kim oversees the handover of the U.S. donation on board the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua in Puerto Princesa City.

“The supplies we received will surely be of great help to our continued disaster readiness efforts. We are beyond grateful for this donation,” said Governor Socrates.

U.S. Army Cpt. Arthur Kim said Palawan, PCG, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have been reliable partners in ensuring that our activities and projects are well-coordinated and executed to their full potential, and that members of the U.S. Embassy CAT are properly welcomed and taken care of throughout our stay in the province.

“We continue to be impressed by the professionalism, dedication, and hospitality of our Filipino partners and value any opportunity to work with them here in Palawan,” Kim said.

The U.S. Embassy CAT has a longstanding collaboration with the Palawan local government, military, and coast guard on several initiatives including educational outreach activities, first responder training, medical and dental programs, and support in the local COVID-19 response.

“We must continue to be adaptive and diligent in ensuring that the Philippines and U.S. partnership remains steadfast and unwavering in the face of global political, economic, and health-related challenges,” Kim added.

U.S. Army CATs are a part of U.S. efforts to build shared capabilities with partner nations around the world. The U.S. government constantly works to help communities in the Philippines prepare for and be more resilient to natural disasters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyday is Buffet Day at House of Thai by Mackies!

You won’t ever get enough with 24 different menu that we have to offer daily.

For only 299 pesos, you can experience the authentic Thai cuisine with a twist of Pinoy, Malaysian, and Singaporean dishes.

For bookings and reservations:

📲 (0917) 553 2055 / (0909) 524 9715

About Post Author