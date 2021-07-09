The Joint United States Military Assistance Group-Philippines delivers PHP48.5 million worth of weapons and munitions to the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Clark Air Base. The weapons were funded by US grant assistance. | Photo courtesy of US Embassy in Manila

U.S. delivers P48.5 million in weapons and munitions to AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) received new weapons and ammunition worth P48.5 million ($1 million) from officials from the Joint United States Military Assistance Group-Philippines (JUSMAG-P) at Clark Air Base on July 4.

The shipment contained 14 M2A1.50 caliber heavy machine guns, seven M240B machine guns, and thousands of rounds of ammo, all of which were paid for using US grant assistance. The delivery aims to improve the AFP’s counterterrorism skills and preparedness.

“As the United States and the Philippines celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations today, we welcome this key equipment transfer, which will support the continued readiness of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” said JUSMAG-P Chief and Senior Defense Official to the Philippines Col. Stephen Ma.

The Philippines is the largest recipient of U.S. military assistance in the Indo-Pacific. Since 2015, the United States has provided more than Php48.6 billion ($1 billion) in security assistance to the Philippines.

This year, the United States and the Philippines are commemorating 70 years since the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty, and this delivery continues the United States’ longstanding commitment to our Filipino allies.