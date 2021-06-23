U.S. delivers P183-million in new weapons and equipment to AFP

Officials from the Joint United States Military Assistance Group-Philippines (JUSMAG-P) delivered P183 million worth of weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on June 21 at Clark Air Base.



The delivery, funded by both Philippine national funds and U.S. grant assistance, included nine M3P .50 caliber heavy machine guns, 10 mortar tubes and other equipment. The delivery is intended to enhance the AFP’s counterterrorism and maritime security capabilities.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Bosse, ground programs chief with the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group – Philippines, shows Philippine Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Anthony Madumma, contract management for international logistics officer with OJ4, GHQ, AFP, a newly delivered tactical helmet at Clark Air Base. | Photo from U.S. Embassy

“The United States will continue to support the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ capacity building efforts through joint training and key military equipment transfers,” said JUSMAG-Philippines Chief and Senior Defense Official to the Philippines Col. Stephen Ma. “Our mutual security collaboration remains a cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific. “



The Philippines is the largest recipient of U.S. military assistance in the Indo-Pacific. Since 2015, the United States has provided more than Php48.6 billion ($1 billion) in security assistance to the Philippines.



This year, the United States and the Philippines are commemorating 70 years since the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty, and this delivery continues the United States’ longstanding commitment to our Filipino allies.