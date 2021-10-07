The United States, in partnership with the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility, delivered an additional 5,575,050 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines as part of its worldwide effort to help end COVID-19.

The vaccines, delivered in five separate shipments to Manila, Cebu, and Davao between October 1 to 6, were part of the 500 million doses of Pfizer the United States is making available for distribution through COVAX, a global initiative to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim (CDA) Heather Variava joined Philippine government officials and other stakeholders at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to welcome the arrival of some of the doses delivered to Manila.

“The United States is very happy to be able to provide safe and effective vaccines not just to Manila, but to the greater Philippines and to the central and southern part of the Philippines as well,” CDA Variava said.

As the largest donor to the COVAX facility, the United States has facilitated the delivery of more than 21.6 million vaccine doses to the Philippines via COVAX, including more than 8.8 million doses donated by the American people.

The United States is working closely with Philippine stakeholders throughout the pandemic to protect public health and support the local response to COVID-19. To date, total U.S. government COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines amounts to over Php1.9 billion ($39 million).