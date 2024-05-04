JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — United States Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III stated that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), backed by a robust network of allies and partners, remains steadfast in safeguarding the freedom and openness of the Indo-Pacific region.

He made these remarks while presiding over the change of command ceremony between Admiral John C. Aquilino and Admiral Samuel J. Paparo on Friday, May 1st.

Austin emphasized this commitment in the face of numerous regional challenges, highlighting China’s escalating coercive actions across the Taiwan Strait, East and South China Seas, and beyond.

“[China] is the only country with both the will — and, increasingly, the capacity — to dominate the Indo-Pacific and to reshape global order to suit its autocratic vision,” he said, noting that China remains the Defense Department’s pacing challenge.

He said the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region are made more complex by the threats posed by North Korea, Russia, and violent extremists. Despite these challenges, he believes that the USINDOPACOM0, along with its allies and partners, has effectively responded to the situation.

Austin suggests that their collective efforts have brought them closer to achieving their common goal of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region, repeatedly demonstrating their commitment to this vision.

He credited Aquilino for his leadership during a crucial period in the region’s defense strategy, overseeing significant transformations in the U.S.’ posture. The secretary acknowledged Aquilino’s advocacy for substantial investments in critical munitions and efforts to equip warfighters with essential capabilities.

Furthermore, Austin emphasized Aquilino’s role in strengthening partnerships across the region, which is vital for deterring conflicts within USINDOPACOM’s expansive area of responsibility.

Austin pointed out the progress made with allies and partners in bolstering the United States’ regional force posture, including advancements like deploying the most advanced Marine Littoral Regiment in Japan and expanding access to four new sites in the Philippines under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

He also mentioned importantant achievements such as milestones in the Major Defense Partnership with India and the AUKUS partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom.

“Our allies are also working together in unprecedented ways, like the growing trilateral relationship among Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States,” Austin said. “And we’ve continued to strengthen our ties across the region, including with [the Association of Southeast Asian Nations], the Quad and other groups of partners.”

Demonstrating their dedication to partnerships, Austin convened a series of meetings with counterparts from Australia, Japan, and the Philippines at Indo-Pacom headquarters on Thursday, culminating in a press conference where the leaders emphasized their commitment to enhancing interoperability among their forces and advancing peace and security in the region.

“We’ve gathered here because we share a vision for peace, stability and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific,” Austin said.

“We’ve charted an ambitious course to advance that vision together, and that’s why today’s meetings were so important,” he added.