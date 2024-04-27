NEW YORK — The U.S. Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP), a key trade preference program that benefits developing nations, including the Philippines, is on track for renewal in the U.S. Congress before the year’s end.

Philippine Ambassador to the U.S., Jose Manuel Romualdez, informed journalists from the inaugural cohort of the Friends, Partners, Allies Program on April 24 in Washington, D.C., that momentum is building in the U.S. Congress to approve the renewal of the GSP before the upcoming presidential elections in November.

“Yes, there is already a move in the U.S. Congress. I’m not sure if it has been presented, but I know—they did say it was part and parcel of what the agenda will be like for this Congress. Very likely, it will be approved,” Romualdez said, noting that a bill had already been passed about this.

Ambassador Romualdez said that the renewal of the GSP could substantially enhance trade opportunities, not only for the Philippines but also for other nations participating.

He pointed out that the Philippines is collaborating with several countries that are jointly advocating for the program’s reinstatement, following its lapse in 2020.

“We’re not the only ones that are asking for this—there are several other countries that are working with us or working with them to try to push for the approval of the GSP,” he said.

The GSP is a trade program to promote economic growth in the developing world by providing preferential duty-free entry for up to 4,800 products from 119 designated beneficiary countries and territories.

It has significant implications for the Philippines, a beneficiary country, by providing duty-free entry into the U.S. market for thousands of products.

Romualdez said this preferential treatment covers a broad range of goods, including certain agricultural products, textiles, and manufactured items, which are critical sectors in the Philippine economy.

“The GSP will benefit even some of the manufacturing companies in the Philippines that are U.S. companies. We’re talking about leather goods, for instance, leather items that are being done in the Philippines by American companies,” Romualdez stated.

He said American businesses, including the American Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, have been actively encouraging lobbying efforts for the renewal of the GSP.

The GSP must be periodically reauthorized by the U.S. Congress, and there have been occasions when the program lapsed before being reauthorized.

Each reauthorization can involve changes to the list of eligible countries and products based on factors such as the country’s level of economic development, its performance on issues like human rights, and other criteria set by the U.S. Congress.

Meanwhile, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo noted the crucial role of electronics and food products in Philippine exports to the U.S.

Despite the current lapse in the GSP, he explained that Philippine exporters can still indicate their desire to avail themselves of GSP benefits on the certificate of origin.

“This is very important because in the past, and this is not the first time that the GSP has lapsed several times—the important thing is that the U.S. government reimburse the interest that has been paid,” he said.