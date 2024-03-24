The U.S. government has issued a stern condemnation of China’s “dangerous actions” targeting the most recent Philippine operation aimed at rotating and resupplying troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the municipality of Kalayaan, within the contentious West Philippine Sea.

U.S. Department of State (USDS) Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the actions have critically hindered the delivery of essential supplies to Filipino soldiers, directly impacting their operational capabilities and welfare.

“People’s Republic of China (PRC) ships’ repeated employment of water cannons and reckless blocking maneuvers resulted in injuries to Filipino service members and significant damage to their resupply vessel, rendering it immobile,” he said.

“This incident marks only the latest in the PRC’s repeated obstruction of Philippine vessels’ exercise of high seas freedom of navigation and disruption of supply lines to this longstanding outpost,” Miller added.

Miller pointed out that China’s provocative actions not only undermine regional stability but also display a blatant disregard for international law.

He affirmed that the U.S. stands in solidarity with the Philippines, its ally.

“The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft – including those of its Coast Guard – anywhere in the South China Sea,” he said.

The defense agreement, which has been in place for over seventy years, mandates that the U.S. and the Philippines will come to each other’s aid in the event that either nation is attacked by a foreign entity.

Miller reminded China that the decision of the international tribunal in July 2016, which is legally binding, unequivocally states that it possesses no legitimate maritime claims to the waters surrounding Ayungin Shoal (also known as Second Thomas Shoal).

He further stated that the area, being a low tide feature, falls within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), reinforcing the illegality of any claims to the contrary.

“As provided under the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention, the 2016 arbitral decision is final and legally binding on the PRC and the Philippines, and the United States calls upon the PRC to abide by the ruling and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct,” he said.

While navigating towards Ayungin on Saturday at 6:08 a.m., the CCG ship BN21551 executed a perilous maneuver by crossing directly in front of the bow of Unaizah May 4 (UM4).

At 7:09 a.m., while it was nearing Ayungin, a CCG ship performed a reverse blocking maneuver against UM4, resulting in a dangerously close call that nearly led to a collision.

At approximately 7:59 a.m., the CCG initiated the use of a water cannons, intentionally aiming to strike UM4. By 8:38 a.m., the supply but was already subjected to direct water cannoning by two CCG ships.

In the video clips released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the scene resembles a toy boat caught in a vast basin, being forcefully swayed and swirled by relentless streams of water, rendering it incapable of moving from its location.

By 8:52 a.m., UM4 had incurred substantial damage as a result of the relentless assault. The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) came out with a statement on the same day that crew members of the civilian had been hurt in the water cannon attack.

Despite the challenges faced, the resupply operation of UM4 proceeded with the deployment of a rigid-hull boat by the BRP Sierra Madre to collect the supplies and personnel due for rotation.

This marks the second time that the CCG has used water cannons on the UM4 while conducting rotation and resupply (RoRe) operations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). On March 5, while also en route to Ayungin, its windshield was shattered by the water bombardment, resulting in injuries to several crew members.