The United States government, through its Department of State, on Friday expressed concern over the growing tension in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) brought about by the continuous aggressive behavior conducted by China, including harassment and dangerous maneuvers against the Philippines during rotation and reprovision (RoRe) missions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement released on Friday, July 12, that the United States “remains deeply concerned about the PRC’s assertion of ‘territorial sovereignty’ over vast areas that are clearly within the maritime jurisdiction of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei, and where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply under international law.”

Blinken said the international law of the sea, as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention, is in the interest of the entire international community and remains vital to the peace, security, and prosperity of all nations and should remain upheld.

“We continue to call on the PRC to abide by the 2016 arbitral ruling, to cease its dangerous and destabilizing conduct, and to comport its conduct as well as its territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea to the international law of the sea as reflected in the Convention,” he said.

Blinken made the remark in time for the 8th anniversary of the United Nations Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in a case favoring the Philippines regarding maritime and territorial rights and sovereignty over the WPS.

He said the unanimous Arbitral Tribunal ruling, which was constituted under the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention, determined that the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) expansive South China Sea maritime claims “are inconsistent with international law,” thus, the tribunal “firmly rejected any PRC territorial or maritime claim to areas determined by the Tribunal to be part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.”

“As provided under the Convention, the 2016 arbitral decision is final and legally binding on the PRC and the Philippines,” he said.

The Secretary of State also lambasted China’s use of water cannons, dangerous maneuvers, and destructive tactics – including ramming, forcible towing, and boarding – which have resulted in damage to Philippine vessels and injury to Philippine service members, and have routinely interfered with the lawful exercise of high seas freedoms in areas where the Arbitral Tribunal determined the PRC has no lawful territorial or maritime claims.

“The PRC’s actions reflect a blatant disregard for international law as well as the safety and livelihoods of Filipinos,” he concluded.