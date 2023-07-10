The members of the Business Executives for National Security (BENS) reaffirmed on Monday its commitment to boost the cooperation and investment of the US in terms of health, digital infrastructure and energy programs in the Philippines as part of the efforts to enhance the Philippine-US economic engagement.

In a meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Malacañan Palace, members of the BENS asked his thoughts on business opportunities in the healthcare system in the Philippines especially on the nursing industry and on the digital infrastructure and energy.

“So one of the main things that we are doing – in fact, we are groundbreaking a big multi-specialty hospital just outside Manila soon and we are going to open more of them as annexes hospitals,” Marcos told BENS members.

Marcos emphasized that the Philippine government aims to build more hospitals in the far-flung areas.

“I’m always been a great believer of bringing healthcare down to the grassroots level. Right now, there is a tendency for us to only go to the hospital when it is absolutely necessary … So healthcare has become an important part of this administration efforts,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that the Philippines became “a victim of our own success” especially during the pandemic where a lot of world leaders have asked for the country’s help to deploy more Filipino nurses and medical practitioners abroad.

Marcos said that the Department of Health (DOH) had already planed on how to resolve the problem.

“Unfortunately, in terms of healthcare workers, we have become victims of our own success in that the Filipinos did really well during the pandemic. And so every leader I meet says ‘can we have more Filipino med techs, doctors, and nurses?’ So we’re having a shortage here,”Marcos said.

“So we are trying to find schemes so as to alleviate that problem. One of the things our Department of Health has come up with is that we are coming to an arrangement with countries who will accept Filipino healthcare workers to at the same time train the equivalent number of healthcare workers that will stay in the Philippines,” Marcos said.

“We are trying to accelerate the board examinations of nurses so we can actually put out more. So that’s the adjustment that we are trying to make. So it’s not only in the facilities, it’s also in the training. We are very proud of them but we wish they’d stay home.”

Marcos also told the BENS that the price, reliability and supply of energy is one of the problems being brought up by some of the foreign investors in the Philippines, including the problem on the ease of doing business.

“The ease of doing business is something that we can do immediately about because putting up power plants no matter what kind of power plants, there are six, seven years, lead time. So maybe with the new technologies maybe we can do better.,” Marcos said.

In terms of the digital infrastructure, Marcos said the government has amended some laws to make investment more attractive in the Philippines especially on the digitalization of the country’s economy not only in the government, but also in the private sector.

Marcos also talked about the governments efforts to give importance to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“We have encouraged all of these private NGOs who have had an interest in promoting start-ups,” Marcos said.

Members of the BENS present during the meeting with President Marcos were GardaWorld Federal Services President Pete Dordal; WinFertility President & CEO Roger Shedlin; Cavalry Asset Management Managing Partner & CIO John K. Hurley; Arnold & Porter LLP Senior Partner Ramon Marks; and Pescador Resources President David C. McDonald.

SPG International President & CEO Steve Darnell; Crisis Response Company LLC President & CEO Robert Akin; Shield Capital Co-Founder & Managing Partner Raj Shah; BENS President & CEO Ret. Gen. Joseph Votel; and BENS Vice President of Programs Patrick Sweeney were also present during the meeting.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson was also present during the meeting along with Political Counselor Brett Blackshaw, Defense Attache Col. Edward Evans, First Secretary David Sequeira, and Plans & Policy Chief, Joint US Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG) Mr. Jonathan Wachtel.

The BENS, which is a 10-member business group in the US and founded in 1982, is currently in the Philippines until Thursday to engage with Philippine leaders at the nexus of business and national security and discuss potential areas for investment and cooperation in the country.