The U.S. government has provided the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) with a range of grant equipment aimed at boosting its reconnaissance and communication capabilities within its nautical territorial boundaries, especially in the West Philippine Sea.

The ceremony took place on May 29 at the PCG’s headquarters in Port Area, Manila, and was attended by Coast Guard Special Operations Force Commander Rear Admiral Inocencio Rosario Jr., Coast Guard Weapons, Communications, Electronics, and Information Systems Command Commander Commodore Joeven Fabul, and Lieutenant Commander Nathan Penka, a representative from the Joint United States Military Assistance Group-Philippines (JUSMAG-PHIL).

“The pieces of equipment strongly support the agency’s current initiatives of enhancing capabilities for surveillance and communications operations in the country’s maritime jurisdiction, particularly in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and nearby areas,” Fabul said during his opening remarks.

Penka emphasized that the assistance provided is a modest representation of ongoing support to the Philippines, with continued commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the PCG.

“This is just a small token of our commitment to the Philippines, and we have no intention of slowing down to provide assistance in enhancing the capabilities of the PCG,” he said.

Rosario, on behalf of PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, extended his gratitude and appreciation to the U.S. government for their continued support and donation to the PCG that will greatly help with the enforcement of the mandated function of the organization.