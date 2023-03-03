U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson led the turnover of U.S.-donated explosive disposal equipment valued at about P182.3 million ($3.3 million) to enhance the antiterrorism capabilities of the Explosive and Ordnance Division and Canine Group of the Philippine National Police (PNP-EOD/K9).

This donation of Explosive Counter Measures Kits consists of bomb suits, digital x-ray machines, seven Ford Ranger pickup trucks, and tactical medical kits. It will enhance the capabilities of the PNP EOD/K9 Group to search, identify, and neutralize improvised explosive devices and facilitate the collection of evidence to be used in legal proceedings.

“This turnover ceremony underscores the increasingly strong relationship between the United States and the Philippines as friends, partners, and allies,” U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said during the turnover ceremony held at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on March 1.

“This year, the United States has invested more than Php 276 million ($5 million) to provide specialized training and equipment to the PNP in the areas of explosive ordnance disposal, crisis response, digital forensics, investigations, and intelligence fusion. The United States remains steadfast in its friendship and commitment to the Philippine government, and we are very proud of our continuing partnership in the fight against terrorism,” she added.

“We are extremely grateful for this donation, which will undoubtedly be a gamechanger in our ability to fulfill our mission to keep our communities safe from terrorism and other forms of criminality,” said PNP Director for Logistics Police Major General Ronaldo Olay in remarks delivered on behalf of PNP Chief Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. “This donation also highlights the strong partnership between the PNP and the American Embassy. We are deeply appreciative of this gesture of support from our American allies.”

