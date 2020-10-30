Typhoon Rolly not affecting any part of the country, but gaining strength

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported it to be packing maximum winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 230 kph.

Typhoon Rolly is currently located at some 980 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora and is expected to move west southwest until Saturday evening when it is predicted to make landfall, It has maximum winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 230 kph.

“May kaliitan pa rin ang bagyo ngunit binabantayan natin dahil sa compact itong bagyong ito ay posible pa rin natin maranasan yong malaking damage na puwedeng dalhin ng bagyong Rolly kapag tumama ito sa kalupaan,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said in a Friday afternoon press briefing.

“Inaasahan pa rin na patuloy na lalakas habang ito ay nasa Philippine Sea at pwede niya maabot ang intensity up to 195 kph. Sa ngayon may maliit na tiyansa na maging super typhoon ngunit nasa dagat kaya hindi natin niru-rule out ang ganong posibilidad na magkaroon ng posibilidad na magkaroon ng super typhoon,” he added.

PAGASA said that the typhoon may make landfall in the Aurora-Quezon area on Sunday evening or Monday early morning.

Meanwhile, another tropical storm internationally codenamed “Atsani” has been located at 1,865 kilometers east of Visayas outside PAR with maximum winds of 65 kph and gustiness up to 80 kph.

It is moving west northwest at speed of 35 kph. PAGASA said that it has no effect yet in country’s land mass as it enters PAR on Sunday afternoon.

The next weather update is at 11 p.m.

