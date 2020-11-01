Typhoon Rolly further weakens and now over the West Philippine Sea

Latest Severe Weather Bulletin No. 18 of PAGASA said Sunday evening that the center of Rolly made landfall in the vicinity of Lobo, Batangas and is moving generally west-northwestward or westward tonight while moving over the West Philippine Sea.

Typhoon Rolly has moved towards the West Philippine Sea (WPS) in a weakened state and is expected to be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday morning.

Latest Severe Weather Bulletin No. 18 of PAGASA said Sunday evening that the center of Rolly made landfall in the vicinity of Lobo, Batangas and is moving generally west-northwestward or westward tonight while moving over the West Philippine Sea.

PAGASA said that it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Tuesday morning and to weaken into severe tropical storm category in the next 24 hours.

It will also brings moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Aurora and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Light to moderate rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Flooding (including flash floods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm and rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

Still under TCWS #3 (121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours) are southwestern portion of Batangas (Tingloy, Mabini, Bauan, San Luis, Taal, Santa Teresita, Alitagtag, Taal lake, San Nicolas, Talisay, Laurel, Agoncillo, Lemery, Calaca, Balayan, Tuy, Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan) and the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island.

TCWS No. 2 is still raised in the province of Cavite, the rest of Batangas, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Pola), and the central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Sablayan)

The southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City), Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Rizal, Laguna, Metro Manila, and the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Marinduque, and Quezon including Polillo Islands also in TCWS No. 1.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts