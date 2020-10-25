Typhoon ‘Quinta’ makes landfall in Pola, Oriental Mindoro

At 4 a.m. today, its eye was located based on all available data in the vicinity of Socorro, Oriental Mindoro, moving westward at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 125 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 180 km/h.

Typhoon “Quinta” has made its fifth landfall over Pola, Oriental Mindoro at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It is expected to be the final coastal crossing of Quinta over the Philippine landmass, the state weather bureau’s 5 a.m. issued bulletin said.

Its earlier landfalls were recorded in Torrijos, Marinduque (1:20 AM, October 26); San Andres, Quezon (10:30 PM, October 25); Malinao, Albay (6:50 PM, October 25); San Miguel Island, Tabaco City, Albay (6:10 PM, October 25).

Quinta’s center is forecast to cross Mindoro Island and emerge Monday morning over the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

It will then turn more west-northwestward while maintaining speed towards the western limit of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

PAGASA said it is forecast to exit the PAR Tuesday morning but will remain a typhoon throughout its way over Mindoro Island. It is also forecast to re-intensify and may reach its peak intensity within 24 to 48 hours.

Quinta will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, CALABARZON, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique, PAGASA said.

The tail-end of a frontal system will likewise bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur. These two weather systems will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Flooding, including flash floods, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahars) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #3, damaging gale to storm-force winds in areas under TCWS #2, and a strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under TCWS #1.

The potential impacts of these wind conditions on structures and vegetation are detailed in the TCWS section of this bulletin. In other areas, a strong breeze to gale conditions due to the northeasterly surge will also prevail over Ilocos Region, Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, and northern Zambales.

A storm surge of 2.0 to 3.0 m may be experienced over the coastal areas of Camarines Norte, and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Sur, and 1.0 to 2.0 m over the coastal areas of Batangas, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Masbate, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon and Camarines Sur.

Rough to high seas (2.5 to 7.0 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under TCWS. Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.0 m) will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of Luzon and the western, northern, and eastern seaboards of Visayas. Sea travel is risky for all types of sea vessels over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.1 m) will be experienced over the other seaboards of the country today. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.