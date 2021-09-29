The trough or extension of typhoon Lannie (international name: Mindulle) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) affects the eastern section of southern Luzon and Visayas and has the possibility to enter Wednesday morning, said the state weather bureau.

Benison Estareja, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said the weather system was located at 1,425 kilometers (kms) east of extreme northern Luzon and is moving northward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph).

It has maximum sustained winds of 175 kph and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

“As of 8 in the morning, is possible na nasa loob ito ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility, along the PAR boundary and after that ay maaaring lalayo na ito ng ating bansa at lalabas na rin agad ng Philippine Area of Responsibility patungong sa eastern coast of Japan,” he said.

- Advertisement -

If the typhoon Mindulle enters PAR, it will be named Lannie, the 12th storm inside PAR.

However, PAGASA is also looking at the chances that the weather system may not enter and will just get closer to the boundary.

“Meron din tayong senaryo na maaaring hindi na talaga pumasok itong si typhoon Mindulle so hindi na natin siya tatawaging Lannie. Didikit lang sa silangan ng extreme northern Luzon at pagsapit ng hapon onwards ay lalayo na ito ng ating area of responsibility patungo sa eastern coast of Japan,” he added.

PAGASA said that no gale warning was released over seaboards of the country and slight to moderate sea conditions will be observed with 0.6 to 2.5 wave meter height.

“Pinag-iingat lamang natin ang ating mga kababayan sa extreme northern Luzon at sa eastern section of Luzon at Visayas dahil sila ang pinakamalapit dito sa bagyong Mindulle,” he said.