The typhoon Namnadol is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) around noontime but is not expected to make a landfall.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said it will be named Josie, the 10th storm in 2022, once it enters PAR today. It was estimated at 1, 500 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 170 kph.

It is moving westward at 15 kph. Josie may exit PAR by Friday evening going southern islands of Japan over the weekends.

“Wala naman tayong landfall scenario sa ating bansa, even itong malalakas na hangin ay hindi naman lalapit o makakaapekto sa ating bansa,” he said.

While it is not expected to make landfall, the typhoon is enhancing the southwest monsoon amd will be bringing rains over Southern Luzon, Visayas, and the western section of Mindanao.

The effect of the monsoon will be observed in regions of MIMAROPA and Bicol, where cloudy skies with scattered rains will be observed most of the day. The typhoon will continuously enhance the monsoon in the next three days.

PAGASA did not raise any gale warning over seaboards of the country and slight to moderate seas will be observed from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

“Pero sa paglapit ni typhoon Namnadol dito sa baybayin ng Northern Luzon, asahan natin na maalon na karagatan ang mararanasan o halos isang palapag ng gusali lalo na kapag meron tayong thunderstorms. Pinag-iingat natin ang ating mga kababayan doon na nangingisda,” he said.

