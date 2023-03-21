The state weather agency said on Wednesday that summer rainfall and perhaps typhoons are still probable.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja stated this while emphasizing that it is already the warm-dry period and that the Philippines does not have a summer season.

“Kapag warm-dry season, aasahan natin ang mainit at maalinsangang panahon sa malaking bahagi po ng ating bansa, sasamahan lamang ng mga pulo pulong pag-ulan dulot ng easterlies o ng localized thunderstorms,” he said.

“Tandaan po na kapag panahon ng tag-init ay possible pa rin tayong magkaroon ng mga pag-uulan, at hindi rin natin inaalis yong possibility na magkakaroon ng mga bagyo na halos isa sa bawat buwan ng Marso, Abril, at Mayo,” Estareja said.

According to Estareja, PAGASA has not spotted any storm-forming cloud clusters inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of today, and they anticipate that this would continue over the next several days.

The prevailing weather systems are the easterlies from the Pacific Ocean, which are bringing warm temperatures to Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, along with isolated showers, particularly in the afternoon and evening, and the ridge of high pressure area (HPA) in the North Pacific Ocean, which extends to Northern and Central Luzon.

“Halos walang ulap, ibig sabihin magiging mainit at maalinsangan ang panahon, at mababa ang tsansa ng ulan,” he said.

