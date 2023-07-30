Typhoon Falcon has further intensified as of 4 a.m. today, moving north-northwestward and posing potential risks to several areas in the Philippines, with the center of its eye estimated to be about 1,070 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon, according to the latest information from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

Weather specialist Obet Badrina said the typhoon currently packs maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near its center, with gusts reaching up to 185 km/h. The central pressure of the storm is recorded at 950 hPa. The extent of tropical cyclone winds spreads outward up to 750 km from the center, making it a significant weather system to monitor closely.

“Itong bagyong Falcon ay malapit nang palabas ng Philippine area of responsibility, posible ngayong araw (July 31) o bukas (August 1), at kagaya ng binabanggit natin, wala itong direktang epekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa,” Badrina said.

“Ang patuloy na nagdadala ng mga pag-ulan, partikular na sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon at Kabisayaan ay itong southwest monsoon na pinalalakas ng bagyong si Falcon,” he added.

Heavy rainfall is expected to be a major concern for areas in the western portion of Luzon in the coming three days. The southwest monsoon, reinforced by Falcon, will bring occasional to monsoon rains.

While Falcon’s impact remains unlikely to warrant the hoisting of wind signals over any specific locality in the country, the enhanced southwest monsoon may bring gusty conditions to certain areas, especially coastal and mountainous regions exposed to strong winds.

The identified regions include Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Lubang Island, Kalayaan Islands, Cuyo Islands, Romblon, the northwestern portion of Antique, Camarines Sur, and Albay for today. Tomorrow, the mentioned areas will still be affected, along with Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, the central and southern portions of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and most of Ilocos Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas. On Wednesday, the impacts will continue in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the western portion of Northern Samar, and most of Western Visayas.

The gale warning has been lifted, but PAGASA advises caution for mariners of small seacrafts as the southwest monsoon, intensified by the typhoon, may cause moderate to rough seas along the northern (1.2 to 2.8 m), western (2.5 to 3.5 m), and southern (1.5 to 3.0 m) seaboards of Luzon in the next 24 hours. Those operating small vessels are encouraged to take precautionary measures or avoid navigating in these challenging conditions, especially if they are inexperienced or using ill-equipped vessels.

After leaving the PAR, Falcon will then turn west-northwestward and may pass close to Okinawa Islands in the Ryukyu Archipelago between tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning. There is a possibility of landfall, although not yet confirmed. However, as it gradually decelerates, it is expected to continue intensifying over the next 1 or 2 days, possibly reaching its peak intensity tomorrow or on Wednesday.

PAGASA strongly advises the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to safeguard life and property. Residents in areas identified as highly or very highly susceptible to hazards should follow evacuation and safety instructions issued by local officials.