Typhoon Fabian to leave PAR on Saturday

Typhoon Fabian will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning but its slow movement will still enhance the southwest monsoon that will bring rains over large parts of Luzon and Visayas, said the state weather bureau on Friday forecast.

Shelly Ignacio, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it was recently located at 495 kilometers (km) northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 185 kph.

It is slowly moving west-northwestward, she added.

“Patuloy pa rin magpapalakas itong southwest monsoon o habagat na ini-enhance ng bagyo, may kalat-kalat at malawakan nap ag-ulan o monsoon rains na mararanasan in the next 24 hours dito sa Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, most parts of CALABARZON, Central Luzon, and portions of MIMAROPA,” she said.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over seaboards of Luzon and the western seaboard of Visayas wherein wave height may reach from 2.5 to 4.5 meters. The waters surrounding the province of Palawan are moderate to rough and rough to very rough conditions.

“Bawal pumalaot ang maliliit na sasakyang pandagat kaya pinapayuhan na mag-ingat,” she said.

It is forecast to move generally northwestward over the next 72 hours towards the southern portion of Ryuku islands and the eastern portion of mainland China. PAGASA expects that Fabian will exit PAR between Friday night and Saturday morning.

“Hindi dahil lumabas na ito ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ay hindi na ito makakaapekto sa atin. Pinapa-enhance pa rin niya ang southwest monsoon na nagpapaulan sa ating bansa,” she added.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts