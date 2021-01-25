Two weather systems currently affecting the country

The tail-end of a frontal system is the interaction of cold wind brought by northeast monsoon or amihan and the warm wind coming from the Pacific Ocean. The northeast monsoon is still prevailing over northern Luzon.

The state weather bureau said Monday that the tail-end of a frontal system and the northeast monsoon are continuously affecting the country’s weather situation.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said rains could be observed in Northern and Central Luzon because of the two weather systems.

“Walang nakataas na gale warning sa alin man bahagi ng bansa ngunit ibayong ingat pa rin ang ating paalala dahil ang baybayin ng ating gitna at hilagang Luzon ay katamtaman hanggang sa maalon pa rin ang ating mga karagatan,” he said.

The Kalayaan island and city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level of 24 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day. While the seaboard near the province will have slight to moderate sea conditions, PAGASA added.

