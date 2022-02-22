The state weather bureau said the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas, while the shear line is prevailing over Eastern Visayas.

Grace Castañeda, weather specialist, said that the two weather systems will bring rains to the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas throughout the day.

While the eastern part of Mindanao is now affected by the trough or extension of a low-pressure area (LPA) which is not expected to move closer to the landmass.

“Ang dalawang weather system na ito ay magdudulot ng mga pag-ulan, lalong-lalo na sa silangang bahagi ng ng Luzon at Visayas. Samantala, sa silangang bahagi ng Mindanao ay asahan natin ang kalat-kalat nap ag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat dulot ng trough ng low-pressure area. Itong low-pressure area ay nakikita natin na hindi lalapit sa kalupaan o sa area of responsibility,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Castañeda added that even the LPA is less likely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, it will continuously bring rain showers over the large area of Mindanao due to its trough or extension.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning advisory due to the intensified northeast monsoon or amihan. The advisory is raised over seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, and eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

“Kung saan hindi muna natin pinapayagan pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. Ibayong pag-iingat din sa mga kababayan natin na maglalayag sa nalalabing dagat-baybayin ng Luzon, maging sa nalalabing dagat-baybayin ng silangan ng Mindanao. Kung saan magiging katamtaman hanggang sa maalon ang magiging lagay ng ating karagatan,” she said.