Two weather systems are prevailing over parts of the country, but no tropical cyclone is likely to form in the next five days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Weather specialist Benison Estareja of PAGASA said the easterlies wind, or warm air from the Pacific Ocean, is bringing localized thunderstorms to the eastern section of the country, while the frontal system or the convergence of warm and cold air from northeast and southwest brings cloudy skies over extreme Northern Luzon.

“Wala naman tayong inaasahan na bagyo o tropical cyclone na susunod na limang araw,” he said.

(Photo courtesy of PAGASA)

According to its regional forecast, the province of Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms or easterlies.

The state weather bureau raised a gale warning over Batanes and Babuyan island with 2.8 to 4.5 meters of wave height.

“Kaya delikado pa rin ito sa ating mga maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” he said.

Meanwhile, based on the latest climate forum, the La Niña is likely to continue by 60 percent until the month of April and may return to neutral by May. He said that majority of the country will experience above-normal rainfall in the next three months.

While the province of Palawan including the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and Occidental Mindoro will observe below normal and way below normal rainfall by February.

PAGASA eyes zero to one tropical cyclone to develop by month of February to May. Every month of February, the storms entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) have the tendency to recurve, he added.

“Lumilihis ng ating bansa, may mga bagyo rin na kapag mas mababa ang entry point like dito sa silangan ng Davao, nagmo-move ito in a west-northwest direction. Once na lumapit sa ating kalupaan ay maaari rin itong malusaw dahil ito ay pinapasukan ng malamig na northeast monsoon,” he said.