Two individuals wanted for qualified theft and incest rape were arrested in separate law enforcement operations carried out on Thursday, June 1, in Puerto Princesa City.

They were identified as Darwin Lebios, 25, and Rene Ongotan, 44.

Lebios was apprehended around 9 a.m. in Barangay San Pedro by joint personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan.

Reports indicate that Lebios was taken into custody based on a warrant of arrest for the crime of qualified theft under Article 310, in relation to Article 308, and under Article 309 of the Revised Penal Code.

The court recommended a bail amount of P24,000.

Shortly after, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Ongotan was apprehended in Brgy. Irawan.

The operation involved members from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 2, with assistance from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1, City Intelligence Unit, CIDG Palawan, 2nd Special Operations Unit – Maritime Group, City Mobile Force Company Intel, 401st B Maneuver Company RMFB, and Highway Patrol Team – Palawan.

Ongotan was taken into custody based on a warrant of arrest for the crime of Incest Rape, with no recommended bail.

Both arrested individuals are currently under police custody and will be handed over to the respective issuing courts for further legal proceedings.

