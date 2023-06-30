Two individuals—a construction worker and a fisherman—have been apprehended by the police following allegations of statutory rape and attempted homicide in separate law enforcement operations within the city.

The suspects have been identified by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) in a report as 32-year-old fisherman Jonathan Macoycruz, hailing from Brgy. Bagong Silang, and 19-year-old construction worker Norwen Jule Abrea, also known as “Wen-wen,” residing in Sitio San Carlos, Brgy. Bacungan.

Macoycruz was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. in Brgy. Bagong Silang by personnel from Police Station 1, under the supervision of station commander Police Major Pearl Manyll Marzo. Similarly, Abrea was apprehended at approximately 8:00 p.m. in Brgy. San Manuel.

Macoycruz’s arrest stems from charges of attempted homicide under Criminal Case No. 23718. Judge Enrique Selda of Branch 3, Municipal Trial Court, in Cities, 4th Judicial Region, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, has set the recommended bail amount at P36,000.00.

Abrea, on the other hand, was apprehended in connection with charges of statutory rape, as indicated in Criminal Case Nos. 43315 and 43316. Judge Arlene Guillen of Branch 13-FC, Municipal Trial Court, in Cities, 4th Judicial Region, has issued a recommendation of no bail for him.

Both are presently held in custody by Police Station 1 and will be presented before the issuing court for the necessary legal proceedings.