The El Nido police arrested on Saturday two persons with pending arrest warrants for various criminal offenses.

The suspects were identified as Zim Dela Peña, 40, a.k.a “Dodong,” suspect in a qualified theft case, and Rogelio Guzman Macmac, 50, who is wanted for acts of lasciviousness.

The arrests were conducted during a joint operation led by personnel from El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) and 401st Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-4B).