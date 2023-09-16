Two men were arrested by authorities in the towns of Aborlan and Balabac for alleged illegal possession of unlicensed chainsaws and drug trafficking cases.

On Thursday, September 14, Haymi Naseron Lafuente, 35, was apprehended in Barangay Poblacion IV, Balabac, while William Ernest Paraiso Bruno, 52, was arrested on Friday, September 15, in Barangay Iraan, Aborlan, Palawan.

Bruno is identified as the third most wanted individual at the municipal level, facing allegations of being linked to the illegal drug trade.

The arrest of Lafuente resulted from a joint operation conducted by personnel from the Balabac Municipal Police Station (MPS), in collaboration with the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), and the 1st Palawan Mobile Force Company (PMFC).

Lafuente was the subject of a warrant of arrest issued on April 28, 2022, by Judge Ramon Chito R. Mendoza, the presiding judge of Branch 165 of the Regional Trial Court, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, for violating the Chainsaw Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Field Unit (PFU), in collaboration with Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested Bruno in accordance with a warrant dated September 8, 2023, authorized by Judge Leah E. Delos Reyes-Baguyo of Branch 48, 4th Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court, Puerto Princesa City.

Bruno stands accused of violating Section 11, Article II of RA 9165, a drug-related offense. The recommended bail for his release amounted to P200,000.