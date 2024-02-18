Two Tech4ED centers have been opened in Palawan, with the goal of reducing the digital disparity among communities and strengthening the education sector.

The digital inclusion project by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) was launched with Regional Director Cheryl Ortega in Puerto Princesa City and Rizal town in Southern Palawan recently.

“This center is more than just a hub of technology; it is a symbol of inclusivity, a testament to the transformative power of education, and a beacon of hope for those who have chosen a different path in their educational journey,” she said.

In Puerto Princesa City, the DICT partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) ALS Digital Citizenship to establish the center, which hosts 20 desktop computers donated by the Latter-Day Saint Charities.

In Rizal town, DICT collaborated with the local government unit to inaugurate the first community-based digital transformation center under Tech4ED.

Ortega believes that the centers would help foster digital empowerment and drive socio-economic progress at the grassroots level. She also challenged the community of Barangay Iraan in Rizal to elevate the level of the digital transformation center from level 1 to 2.

“Kahit tayo ay malayo, dama natin ang gobyerno—alam natin na ito ay napapanahon kaya kailangan pag-aralan dahil malaki ang magiging benepisyo nito sa aming mga kabataan lalung-lalo na sa ating mga estudyante,” Iraan barangay captain Dominador Pantalita said.

Aside from the two centers launched, the DICT also relaunched San Vicente’s Tech4ED center with vital telemedicine services with the support of Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation.

San Vicente Mayor Amy Roa Alvarez recognized the vital role of telemedicine in enhancing healthcare access for residents. The municipal government also crafted a resolution to appreciate the provision of laptops and telemedicine kits to the Tech4ED Center. (RG/PIA Mimaropa-Palawan)