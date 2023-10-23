Two male suspects in the shooting of Arturo “Bong” Galang, the owner of a chess center at the corner of Valencia Street and Abad Santos Street on the night of October 1, have been formally charged with a murder complaint.

Police Major Pearl Manyll Marzo, the chief of Police Station 1 (PS 1), refused to disclose the names of the suspects following advice from the fiscal’s office but said charges for murder had been brought against them through regular filing.

She said that the reason for Galang’s murder revolved around a land dispute in Barangay San Manuel. Allegedly, he owned a property in the barangay where individuals associated with the suspects had set up makeshift stalls, but he had taken steps to remove them.

In earlier statements, Marzo said copies of CCTV footage from the area have been instrumental in helping them identify the suspects and file the case against them.

“Dalawang tao ang na-file-an natin ng case, [pero] sa ngayon hindi pa namin mailalabas ang pangalan. [Ito] ay dahil ayaw naman nating maconsider na bias,” Marzo said.

“Maghihintay tayo ng 10 days depende sa magiging resulta sa piskalya saka natin titingnan,” Pahayag ni Marzo.

Galang was shot inside his own backyard while watching a chess match. Three gunshots were heard by witnesses before they saw him bleeding.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.