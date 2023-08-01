Two suspects were arrested by the police in Barangay Bunog, Rizal town, on consecutive days to face charges of robbery filed against them.

They are Eric Lanyam, 32, also known as Baling, and Pocinio Takyangan, 35, both farmers and residents of the same barangay.

Lanyam was initially arrested on July 28, while Takyangan was arrested on the following day.

The arrests were made based on a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, 4th Judicial Region in Brooke’s Point, Palawan. The warrant was issued on July 19, 2023, for the case docketed under Criminal Case No. 23-01515-RZL, for “robbery by a band.”

They may be temporarily released if they can post bail amounting to P72,000 each.