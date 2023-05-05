(WARNING: Mention of drugs)

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in a joint operation of the Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS) and several law enforcement agencies on Thursday night, May 4, in Barangay Poblacion 5.

The suspects were identified as Carlo Abellano Dimalapitan, 25, who resides at Brgy. Poblacion 1, and Frederick Vizcarra Arzaga, 34, a resident of Brgy. Poblacion 5, both in the said town.

The following items were confiscated from the suspects: one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance, believed to be shabu which was the subject of the selling, five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance, believed to be shabu under the possession of the suspects, one P1,000 bill with markings and a serial number as marked money, two cuts of yellow paper, one improvised tooter, one brown wallet pouch, and cash amounting to P 1,800.

The suspects and the pieces of evidence are now in the custody of the Coron MPS for proper disposition and filing of cases for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The operation was part of the Anti-Illegal Drugs Operation conducted by the Coron MPS, together with personnel from the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit/Regional Crime Scene Group Palawan, Provincial Intelligence Unit-Palawan Provincial Police Office, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Regional Intelligence Division-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Palawan, Regional Intelligence Unit 4B-Palawan Island Province Team, and 2nd Special Operations Unit Coron Special Boat Crew.

