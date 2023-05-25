(WARNING: Mention of drugs)

Two individuals suspected of involvement in the illegal drug trade were arrested by authorities on Tuesday at Sitio Palwood in Barangay IV, Roxas town, northern Palawan.

The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Mikee Parreño, also known as Mikee Mica Mendoza, and 39-year-old Julius Balingit Garcia. Parreño was a resident of Brgy. San Manuel, while Garcia was a resident of Brgy. Ihawig in Puerto Princesa City.

They were arrested during a joint operation conducted by various law enforcement agencies for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 on May 23.

The operation was conducted by the personnel of the Provincial Intelligence and Detection Management Unit (PIDMU), Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), Mobile Drug Enforcement Team (MDET), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), and Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU).

Authorities recovered additional evidence from the possession and control of the suspects, such as several more sachets of suspected shabu with approximately 0.023 grams, 0.013 grams, 0.015 grams, and 0.093 grams, illegal drugs paraphernalia, and other items.

The confiscated pieces of evidence, including the drugs, cash, drug paraphernalia, and other items, along with the suspects, are currently in the custody of the authorities for proper disposition.

