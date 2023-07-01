The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is emphasizing the importance of following the legal route when seeking overseas employment, in order to protect prospective Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from the risks and dangers associated with human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued a stern warning, urging OFWs to go through the proper channels provided by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). He emphasized that taking shortcuts could lead to severe consequences, jeopardizing the safety and well-being of fellow Filipinos.

Tansingco cited recent cases of two Filipinas who were repatriated after being trafficked in Malaysia. To comply with anti-trafficking laws, their identities have been withheld.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old woman using the alias ‘Shiela’, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on June 21. According to her account, she met her recruiter on Facebook and was enticed to work as a waitress in Malaysia without any agreed-upon fixed salary.

She mentioned that she didn’t pay anything prior to her departure from the Philippines and was made to pose as a domestic employee during her travels.

Upon reaching Malaysia, she was coerced into becoming a sex worker to pay off the expenses incurred for her departure, totaling P150,000.

Another victim named ‘Michelle’, aged 21, arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 from Malaysia on June 26. She had been promised work as a waitress with a monthly salary of P40,000. BI records reveal that her departure had been deferred late last year by the BI’s travel control and enforcement unit during her initial attempt to travel to Malaysia.

Michelle disclosed that she had evaded immigration inspection by traveling to Malaysia via boat, bypassing formal ports of exit. She described how she was forced to consume drugs and alcohol and engage in sexual acts with customers. Their mobile phones were confiscated, preventing them from seeking help from Philippine authorities.

While Michelle was ultimately rescued, she believes that several other victims remain trapped in Malaysia.

“These predators will entice you with promises of better opportunities,” warned Tansingco. “Do not become the next victim.”

Upon arrival, all the victims received assistance from members of the Department of Justice Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).