Tragedy struck on Monday night as a fatal motorcycle collision occurred amid heavy rainfall in Sitio Barake, along the highway in Barangay Magbabadil, Aborlan, Palawan, leading to the loss of two lives.

The incident, as recounted by a resident who wish to be unnamed to Palawan News, led to the immediate death of Dillan Geil Samonte at the accident site, while Franco Azucena, who was rushed to Aborlan Medicare, was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He narrated that the victims’ motorcycles collided head-on—Azucena was coming from Barake towards Magbabadil, and Samonte, who was riding his sports bike, was traveling from Magbabadil towards Barake when the accident occurred.

In the video he captured, the voice of a distraught woman can be heard, hysterically reacting upon seeing Azucena lying on the road. She pleads for help to quickly carry him to the hospital.

There is another voice, seemingly that of another child, trying to calm her down and reassuring her to trust the rescuers.

As of now, the Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS) has not released any report regarding the accident. Authorities have yet to provide details about the cause of the collision and the identities of any additional individuals involved.

First responders at the scene worked to revive Samonte, but unfortunately, the impact of the collision was severe, resulting in his demise.