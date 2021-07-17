Two Palaweña candidates to Miss Universe Philippines 2021 named

Miss Palawan Charities Inc. has named the two official candidates representing the city and the province in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

In their post yesterday, July 15, MPCI confirmed the participation of Maria Victoria Torres and Jamaica Venturillo as representatives of Puerto Princesa City and Palawan, respectively.

Torres, who is a registered Medical Technologist, finished 2nd runner up in the Miss Palawan 2021 competition while Venturillo, a college student, was crowned Miss Palawan World.

The two were appointed by MPCI to apply for the national pageant, in place of Miss Palawan Universe 2021 Klaidel Hope Concepcion who announced her deferral through a Facebook post.

“Hi all. I’d keep this short! Letting you know that I personally deferred the MUP stint as Palawan’s representative. I have talked about this with Tito Bong, CEO of Miss Palawan, as early as May. As much as it is an honor, pageants, much more a national one, are mentally, physically, and emotionally taxing. At present, I’m doing my internship and striving to complete my thesis and academic requirements as I hope to graduate soon,” Concepcion stated.

“I feel that it would be a disservice to myself and the province I would be representing if I do both at the same time, and also sacrifice the quality of my performance in both as a result. After all, pageants can wait. Still, thank you to the Miss Palawan Organization for the opportunity. Much gratitude also goes to my team, family, and friends for their support regarding my decision.

With that, I hope we give our all out to support to Jamaica and Ate Ria as they bring Palawan and Puerto Princesa to the national stage,” she added.

Meanwhile, the MPCI is optimistic that Torres and Venturillo will perform their best in the national stage, especially in terms of the advocacies they are pursuing such as health and wellness, and youth education on environmental awareness.

“We have chosen Ms. Ria to represent the city of Puerto Princesa because of her performance during her journey of Miss Palawan. She showcased her discipline, grit, confidence and we believe in her capabilities as we witnessed how great her potentials are. Jamaica was crowned as Miss Palawan – World 2021 and due to some profound reason, her journey in the said pageant didn’t push through. So here we are, giving this young lady the opportunity that she truly deserves,” Adrian Andrea Arias, MPCI Managing Director and Vice President in Operations, told Palawan News.

She noted that MUPh is offering a lot of surprises to everyone like new concepts in terms of pageantry this year, which cannot be disclosed yet to the public.

MPCI also encouraged Palaweños to support the beauties’ journey to the crown.

