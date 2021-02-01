Two new COVID-19 cases, one recovery recorded over the week

Two new COVID-19 cases classified as imported were recorded in Palawan during the week of January 25-31, while one patient was reported to have recovered.

As of Sunday, Palawan has a total of 13 active cases – six of which are in Puerto Princesa City, according to the last update of the City Information Office (CIO) and seven for the municipalities.

On Monday, Bataraza recorded one recovery while Brooke’s Point recorded one new case. On Saturday, Aborlan also added one new case.

Active cases in the municipalities are as follows – one in Aborlan, one in Bataraza, one in Rizal, and four from Brooke’s Point.

In Brooke’s point where mass testing was prompted by one patient who allegedly travelled illegally and breached health proticols, no new case was recorded.

Linapacan and the Kalayaan group of islands are the remaining Palawan towns without any reported COVID-19 cases.