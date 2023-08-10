Two individuals were arrested during an anti-illegal drug operation on Tuesday in Sitio Marimbras, Barangay Ramon Magsaysay, Aborlan, Palawan.

The suspects have been identified as Adones Esguerra Vargas, 31, and Jovelyn Cabitac Encarnacion, 34. Both are residents of Barangay Ramon Magsaysay in Aborlan.

Their apprehension stemmed from a joint operation led by the Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS) in partnership with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO). This operation was coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as part of their ongoing Anti-Illegal Drug efforts.

During the operation, authorities seized a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (commonly known as shabu), which was acquired during the buy-bust operation. Additionally, they confiscated another plastic sachet holding three heat-sealed packets containing similar substances, weighing approximately 1.04 grams in total with an estimated street value of P2,500.

Furthermore, a P500 bill, marked as buy-bust money, and a Euro 3 Motorcycle, presumably used by the suspects, were also taken into custody.