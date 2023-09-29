The Aborlan police arrested two individuals in a buy-bust operation on Friday, September 29.

The arrested individuals were identified as Warly Dangan, 39, locally known as “Waway,” and Allan Janoras, 41. Both reside in PIADPI, Brgy. Ramon Magsaysay, Aborlan, Palawan.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Palawan Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS), and the Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU).

They were arrested after an undercover officer was able to purchase a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing a crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing 0.12 grams and having a street value of P2,500 from Dangan.

In addition, authorities allegedly seized various incriminating items, including multiple self-sealed and heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, lighters, aluminum foil, and other drug paraphernalia.

Janoras was also taken into custody, as the authorities discovered three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing 13 grams of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, with an estimated market value of P1,500.