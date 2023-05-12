Two most wanted persons for robbery were arrested in a joint police operation in Quezon municipality on Wednesday, the provincial police reported.

The first suspect, identified as Oniboy Siok Corempan, also known as “Koti”, 31 years old, and a farmer, was ranked number one on the municipal level list of most wanted persons.

Corempan, a resident of Brgy. Tagusao, Quezon, was arrested based on a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court (RTC).

He was charged with the crime of robbery under Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code, docketed under CC Number 23-01454-QZN, with a recommended bail of P100,000.00. Following his arrest, Corempan was placed under the custody of Quezon MPS for proper disposition.

The second suspect, identified as Kalit Dandayan Buslao, 67 years old, and a farmer, was ranked number two on the municipal level list of most wanted persons.

Buslao, also a resident of Brgy. Tagusao, was arrested based on the same warrant issued Mendoza. He was also charged with the crime of robbery docketed under CC Number 23-01454-QZN, with a recommended bail of P100,000.00.

Like Corempan, Buslao was placed under the custody of Quezon MPS for proper disposition following his arrest.

The joint operation conducted by the Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU-Palawan PPO), and the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PPMFC).

