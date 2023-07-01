Two individuals ranked among the Top 10 most wanted persons in the province were apprehended through a joint operation conducted by the authorities on Friday, June 30, in Brgy. Maasin, Brooke’s Point.

The arrested individuals were identified as Noel Adlaon Serilla, 67 years old, and Willy Espuerta Serilla, 44 years old. They are both residents of Brgy. Maasin, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, and are engaged in farming.

The law enforcement operation was carried out by the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station, with support from the Regional Intelligence Unit 4B, the Provincial Intelligence Unit of Palawan Police Provincial Office, the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the Palawan Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Tracker Team.

The operation was conducted based on a Warrant of Arrest issued on June 19, 2023, by Judge Ramon Chito Rada Mendoza of RTC Branch 165, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

The warrants were issued in relation to their alleged involvement in the violation of the amended law on arson under Section I in Relation to Section 4 (4) of PD No. 1613, and the violation of Section 3 (2) in Relation to Section 4 (4) of PD No. 1613.

No bail was recommended for these offenses.

After their arrest, Noel Adlaon Serilla and Willy Espuerta Serilla were placed under the custody of the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station for appropriate legal proceedings and disposition.