Two minors sleeping in a room in their home in Barangay Pamantolon, Taytay town, were rushed to the hospital around 4 a.m., August 13, after being hit by bullets fired by an unidentified gunman.

Based on the police investigation, the room of the two victims was located near their parents’ room when the shooting occurred.

The provincial police report on the incident stated that three consecutive gunshots echoed and were aimed at the room of the two minors. As a result, they sustained bullet wounds in various parts of their bodies.

The two victims were taken to the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital, while the suspect, believed to be on a motorcycle, is still being sought after speeding off and escaping.

As of this writing, there is no update on the condition of the two victims.

Ongoing follow-up investigation is in effect for the possible identification and apprehension of the suspect.