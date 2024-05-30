Two minors have been implicated in multiple theft incidents at a national high school in Barangay Tinitian, Roxas, Palawan.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) stated that these occurred on May 11, 15 and 16, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively. However, they were only reported to the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) on May 29, when the head teacher of the school filed a complaint.

The head teacher took the minors to the town’s police station with their parents.

Based on investigation, a series of thefts occurred within the high school premises in Barangay Tinitian, where a classroom and the canteen were burglarized by unidentified suspects who broke their padlocks and doorknobs.

The suspects allegedly took ₱1,300 in earnings, along with biscuits, coffee, and other grocery items from the school canteen, while school supplies valued at ₱9,806 were missing from the classrooms.

The head teacher only learned from the barangay captain that the suspects were minors after they were caught.

The two minor offenders were referred to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office of Roxas for proper disposition.