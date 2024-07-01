Two minors were taken into custody they were charged for stealing a motorcycle parked in front of Music Hub at the Rengel parking area in the early hours of June 27.

According to sources from Palawan News, both suspects, aged 16, are known in the area for theft.

They were identified through CCTV footage and promptly arrested at the old market on the same day.

They were placed under the custody of the Women and Children Protection Desk of Police Station 1 before receiving a certificate of discernment from the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Currently, the two minors have waived their rights under Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code for the conduct of preliminary investigation.

*** BASAHIN SA PILIPINO ***

Dalawang menor de edad inaresto dahil sa pagnanakaw ng motorsiklo

Dalawang menor de edad ang inaresto at kinasuhan dahil sa pagnanakaw ng isang motorsiklo na nakaparada sa harap ng Music Hub sa Rengel parking area noong madaling araw ng June 27.

Ayon sa mga source ng Palawan News, parehong 16 taong gulang ang mga suspek na kilala sa lugar dahil sa mga nakawan.

Sila ay natukoy sa pamamagitan ng CCTV footage at agad na inaresto sa old market noong nasabi rin na araw.

Sila ay inilagay sa kustodiya ng Women and Children Protection Desk ng Police Station 1 bago makatanggap ng certificate of discernment mula sa City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Sa kasalukuyan, ang dalawang menor de edad ay nag-waive ng kanilang mga karapatan sa ilalim ng Article 125 ng Revised Penal Code para sa pagsasagawa ng preliminary investigation.