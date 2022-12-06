The PAGASA astronomical diary says that in December there will be two meteor showers and a solstice that can be seen in the night sky.

The Geminid meteor shower is said to be active starting from December 4 to 17, which will peak on December 14. It is produced by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon and is estimated to produce about 120 meteors per hour, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It will be visible after around 7:12 p.m. and will be seen at its best when its radiant point is highest in the sky around 2 a.m.

The other meteor shower, Ursid, will be active from December 17 to 26. It is expected to peak on December 23 and will produce about four meteors per hour. The Ursid meteor shower came from the comet 8P/Tuttle, PAGASA added.

“Ursid’s radiant, constellation Ursa Minor, will be low in the sky, thus even at its peak, it is estimated to only observe about 4 meteors per hour,” PAGASA noted.

Aside from meteor showers, the December solstice will also be observed this month on December 22 at 05:48 a.m. During the December solstice, the northern hemisphere will experience the shortest day and longest night. It is also the first day of winter in the northern hemisphere and the first day of summer in the southern hemisphere.

Solstices come twice a year, during the month of June for summer and December for winter, said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Seasons change on earth because the planet is slightly tilted on its axis as it travels around the sun, NASA further explained.

